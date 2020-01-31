LEROY — Due to illness with the Evart Public Schools District Pine River Athletic Director Shawn Ruppert said some changes were made to middle school basketball games scheduled for Saturday.
Ruppert said the Wildcats middle school girls team will not be coming to LeRoy Saturday which means the Bucks will only be playing Manton. As a result, the new start time for the seventh-grade game will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday and both games will be played in the high school gym.
The high school event entrance on the north end of the school will be used and it will be played like a typical doubleheader with eight-minute quarters, Ruppert said.
