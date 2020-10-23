LEROY — Pine River dropped the first set but rallied to beat Manton 17-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 in a Highland Conference volleyball match Thursday.
"Tonight was a complete team win! It was the first in quite a while that they had the play to win mentality," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "Having tonight be senior night made it even better. Our senior class is a great group of humans and we will miss them terribly next year.
"I’m so proud of the entire team for staying the course and playing a complete game."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with 12 kills, 18 digs and 20 assists while Avery Sumpter had six kills and 17 digs. Alicia Linday and Sydney Edstrom recorded 18 and 12 digs, respectively, while Lillian Johnson also had nine kills.
"We picked an unfortunate day to play very flat," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "There was very little energy or urgency on the floor tonight. We have been lucky to have had a long season and the team looked like they forgot how fortunate they are to still be playing.
"I hope to use this loss to refocus and push us in the right direction with the post-season right around the corner."
Ashley Bredahl had three aces and eight digs; Aysia Taylor two aces, three kills, 29 assists and 10 digs; Billie Brickheimer a kill and a block; Brylie Greter 10 digs; Hanah Clark three kills; Lauren Wilder two aces, five kills and 14 digs; Leah Helsel four aces, six kills and 19 digs; Megan Moffit an ace, 15 kills and 27 digs; and Morgan Shepler four aces, four kills, a block and three digs.
McBain sweeps Evart
MCBAIN — McBain scored a 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 win over Evart in a Highland match.
"This was our senior night so there were a few distractions off the court but we were able to take the match in three which was one of our goals," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "Evart got a bit scrappy as the night went on and made some really good saves.
"We were a bit sluggish tonight and I am hoping that it was just a hiccup in our play that we can move past. Right now is when we really want to fine-tune things and begin gaining momentum."
Linde VanderVlucht paced the Ramblers with 10 kills and two digs while Alyssa Bode had five kills and two digs. Klaire Pollington had a kills, two digs and served 100 percent while Kennedy Payne had two kills, three aces and three digs.
McBain hosts Lake City and Pine River on Tuesday.
Trojans fall short
LAKE CITY — Lake City dropped a 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland match.
"We need, as a team, to become more cohesive," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "We knew this part of the season would be tough. We are facing very tough opponents.
"We need to clean up our mistakes and work as a team."
Emma Baron had 29 assists, six kills, an ace and six digs; Chloe Bisballe 15 kills, two aces and seven digs; MacKenzie Bisballe 10 kills and six blocks; Nicole Adams a kill, four assists, an ace and seven digs; Morgan Rogers three digs; Haylee Parniske three kills and a block; Kaylee Keenan eight digs; Olivia Bellows nine kills, a block and three digs.
