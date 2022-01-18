LEROY -- Pine River got contributions up and down its lineup and beat Farwell 67-33 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
"It was a good team with nine of our 10 guys getting in the scorebook and everyone contributing on defense," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "We got off to a sluggish start which seems to happen with Monday games but in the third quarter, we came out with great intensity and pulled away."
The Bucks led 15-7 after the first quarter and 27-13 at halftime. It was 56-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Isaiah Dennis paced Pine River with 15 points, five rebounds and four steals while Austin Dean had 13 points and five assists. Lukas Fisher had 13 points, five steals and four assists while Cash Wheeler had eight points and four rebounds.
Pine River (4-4 overall) is at Roscommon on Wednesday.
Bears fall to Benzie
BENZONIA -- Round one to Benzie Central.
The Huskies held home serve and beat the Bears 72-55 in a key Northwest Conference boys basketball contest Monday.
Buckley led 12-6 after the first quarter and 29-26 at halftime before being outscored 22-7 in the third quarter to trail 48-33 going into the fourth.
Landon Kulawiak paced the Bears with 14 points while Kyle Kaczanowski and Ty Breithaupt each had 12. Kaczanowski also had nine rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mesick tops Walkerville
WALKERVILLE -- Mesick scored a 44-42 win over Walkerville in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Monday.
Jillian Hillier and Lexy Abraham paced the Bulldogs with 15 points apiece.
Mesick (7-2 overall, 6-2 WMD) hosts Buckley at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
