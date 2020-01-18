MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian scored a 52-40 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
It was 9-9 after the first quarter before the Comets took a slim 21-20 lead into halftime and a 33-30 lead into the fourth.
"We were able to come out on top but it was a battle from start to finish," NMC coach Rich Bennett said. "As a team, we need to start communicating a lot better and get over the simple errors in fundamentals.
"We are not playing our best basketball as of yet but I see improvement every game."
Madelyn Benthem paced the Comets with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five steals while Anna Lanser had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals. Megan Bennett added eight points and eight rebounds.
Maddie Sparks and Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 11 points apiece while Payton Fulmerhouser added 10.
