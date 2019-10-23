LEROY — Call it a good night.
Pine River beat Houghton Lake 25-18, 23-25, 14-25, 25-17, 15-12 in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Tuesday amidst a few other happenings.
The Bucks also host a Spikeout Cancer Night and got to celebrate junior outside hitter Emma Whitley reaching her 1,000th career kill.
"Tonight was a great night," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We raised quite a bit of money for a great cause and we were able to celebrate one of our own getting her 1,000th kill.
"Overall, it was an amazing night all around."
Whitley paced Pine River with 30 kills and 20 digs while Parker Moores added eight kills and 21 digs. Sophie Johnson dished out 49 assists and 10 digs.
The Bucks are at McBain next Tuesday.
