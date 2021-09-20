LEROY — The next-man-up philosophy worked this time.
Pine River filled some holes and moved some people around but still scored a 46-12 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference football contest Saturday afternoon.
Coach Terry Martin said the lineup changes kept players in the game and protected them, too.
“Give props to our guys who stepped up,” Martin said. “We had some kids a little banged up but not enough to sit on the bench so we kind of moved positions to spare some injuries.
“Sophomore Cash Wheeler had a great day at quarterback and defensively, DJ Langworthy did a nice job. Kyle Root had his best game of the season, too, making a big impact on offense and defense.”
Pine River scored fast and often against Roscommon. They struck quick on a 75-yard pass play from Wheeler to Connor Rouse about a minute into the game.
Pine River put 30 points on the board in the first quarter and led 38-6 at halftime. It was 38-12 going into the fourth quarter.
Wheeler finished the game 5 of 10 passing for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball 16 times for 110 yards and two more TDs. Rouse had 72 yards on 12 carries while Austin Dean added 37 yards and two TDs on seven carries.
In addition to Rouse’s 75-yard catch, Root added three receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Ben Lockhart led the way defensively with seven tackles, including two for a loss and one sack. Dillon Blood had five tackles, including two for a loss, and three sacks. Rouse, Root and Brady Wanstead each had four tackles.
Pine River (1-3 overall, 1-2 Highland) is at Manton on Friday.
