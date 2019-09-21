MANTON — If all else fails, turn to a Nelson.
Pine River did just that was the combination of senior tailback Brock Nelson and sophomore quarterback Rogan Nelson helped the Bucks to a 37-29 win over Manton in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
"We were literally carried by the Nelsons tonight," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "Brock had a huge game running the ball this week and the majority of his yards came after contact.
"He was just pounding his way for yardage. Rogan came in late in the first quarter and really did a good job of moving the ball."
Brock Nelson totaled 180 yards rushing and one touchdown on 19 carries while Rogan Nelson added 126 yards and three TDs on 17 carries.
The Bucks needed to control things, too, as Manton's offense found a spark and put some points on the board.
Senior Lane Helsel put up 316 yards passing on connections with Kaleb Moore (136 yards), Cole Regnerus (97) and Jacob Haun (76). Haun also had 70 yards rushing.
"We did a lot of good things tonight but unfortunately, we didn't make the plays we needed," Manton coach Eric Salani said. "I am proud of this group, though. They just kept grinding."
Manton led 12-7 after the first quarter before Pine River responded to lead 21-12 at halftime. It was 28-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Sasha Huffman led Pine River defensively with seven tackles while Marcus Jurik had five and Austin Wuesten, Rogan Nelson and Brian Fauble each had five.
Regnerus led the Rangers defensively with 15 tackles while Conner McGrew had 12, Walker Herrick 11 and Jacob Ruppert 11.
Pine River (3-1 overall, 2-1 Highland) hosts Beal City next Friday while Manton (0-4, 0-4) is at Roscommon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.