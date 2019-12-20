LEROY — Good start.
Good finish.
The middle just needs to be worked on a little bit.
Pine River started and finished strong as it beat Evart 70-56 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The Bucks led 22-12 after the first quarter before the Wildcats rallied to lead 25-24 at halftime. Pine River was back up 44-40 going into the fourth quarter.
"We played a really good first quarter and a really good fourth quarter," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "We came out with really good intensity to build that lead but that fell off drastically in the second quarter.
"Evart just kept coming at us. There was no quit in them."
Marcus Jurik had a big night for Pine River with 23 points and nine rebounds while Sasha Huffman added 19 points and six rebounds. Lane Ruppert added nine points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Cam Brasington paced Evart with 20 points while Donavin Reagan scored 11.
Pine River (2-1 overall, 1-1 Highland) hosts Farwell on Jan. 3.
