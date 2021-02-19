ROSCOMMON — The slow start didn't affect them as much this time.
Pine River got off to a slow start for the second straight game but rallied to roll to a 57-26 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
Roscommon led 15-9 after the first quarter before Pine River got things going. Pine River outscored Roscommon 20-4 in the second quarter to lead 29-19 at halftime.
"We got off to a really slow start and we've got to right the ship there," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "That's the second game in a row we've done that.
"We couldn't hit any of our sots but we finally got it together. We went into more of a pressure defense and started hitting shots."
It was 40-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 15 points and six rebounds while Kendra Montague had eight points and 10 rebounds. Madi Sparks had eight points while Payton Fulmerhouser had seven.
Alaina Nichols and CorNesha Homes had six points apiece.
Pine River (3-2 overall) is at Cadillac on Saturday.
