HOUGHTON LAKE — Pine River had a big night offensively as it beat Houghton Lake 74-41 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday.
The Bucks refocused after a loss at Farwell Monday and it paid off against the Bobcats.
“We tried to focus and really give our all for the rest of the year,” Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen said.
“This was a big jumping off point for that.
“We were able to piece a lot of things together in a total team victory.”
Pine River led 11-3 after the first quarter and 24-20 at halftime before outscoring Houghton Lake 26-3 in the third quarter to take a commanding 50-23 lead into the fourth.
Aubrey Lewis paced the Bucks with 16 points while Amanda Hill had 13 points and seven steals. Madi Sparks added 12 points and seven assists.
Pine River is at Lake City on Tuesday.
• Pine River beat Coleman 55-15 in the JV game. Sophia Rongey paced the Bucks with 21 points.
MESICK — Mesick got back on track, beating Pentwater 60-43 in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday.
“I thought the team played very hard,” Mesick coach Nathan Hall said.
“We were coming off a couple of close ones in the conference but we really played well tonight.”
Pentwater led 12-10 after the first quarter before the Bulldogs turned it around and were up 36-19 at halftime.
It was 48-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Ashtyn Simerson paced Mesick with 20 points, 11 rebounds and a steal while Carter Simmer added 17 points, two rebounds and a steal.
Tyler Hall had nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Mesick is at Brethren next Wednesday.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Lake City ran out of gas late as it dropped a 44-33 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys hoops contest.
“I was very proud of our effort and our grit tonight,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said.
“Our defensive effort was much, much better and we battled the entire game.
“Unfortunately, we just did not have enough in the fourth quarter. We had a few defensive lapses and struggled scoring.”
Houghton Lake led 11-9 after the first quarter and 27-23 at halftime. It was 33-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Brody Gothard pace the Trojans with 14 points and eight rebounds while Marcus Booms added 11 points and three rebounds. Grayson Elmquist also had eight points.
Lake City is at St. Ignace on Friday.
• Lake City won the JV game 50-18. Jase Goodrich scored 27 points while Caiden Helsel had nine.
LELAND — Buckley got back on track with a 59-29 win over Northwest Conference foe Leland.
The Bears were up 20-2 after the first quarter and 29-12 at halftime.
Carter Williams paced Buckley with 18 points and Landon Kulawiak scored 15.
Buckley (6-7 overall, 4-3 Northwest) is at Kingsley on Friday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian scored a 47-21 decision over Skeels Christian School.
Peyton Shaffer paced the Patriots with 23 points while Peyton Nickel his first double-double with 10 points and a number of key rebounds in the second half. Sebastian Vrieze added 10 points.
Heritage Christian (4-2) hosts the Traverse City Bulldogs today.
BIG RAPIDS — Reed City split a pair of CSAA wrestling matches, falling to Lakeview 48-33 and beating rival Big Rapids 66-15.
Going 2-0 for the Coyotes were Wyatt Spalo at 285 pounds, Carter Johnson at 106, Elijah Lentz at 138, Izaiah Lentz at 144, Noah McKenney at 150 and Bryson Hughes at 190.
Winning a match each were JD Adrianse at 120, Barron Bowman at 113, Hunter Fagon-Moyer at 175 and Braydon Saxton at 190.
Reed City is at Gaylord for the Northern Michigan Championships on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.