LAKEVIEW — Pine River took care of the ball and it paid off.
The Bucks limited their turnovers and had a big offensive night in a 72-45 win over Lakeview in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
Pine River turned the ball over just nine times in the contest.
"It's a good season-opening win for us and all 11 guys got in the scorebook," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "We took care of the basketball, too, and that was one of our points of emphasis coming into the season.
"After the first quarter, the defense really started to assert itself and controlled the game from that point on."
Pine River led 17-15 after the first quarter but outscored Lakeview 22-9 in the second quarter for a 39-24 halftime lead. It was 58-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Sasha Huffman paced Pine River with 17 points while Marcus Jurik had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals. Connor Rouse had seven points and five rebounds while Saivion Wilson added seven points. Lane Ruppert added five rebound and five assists.
The Bucks are at Lake City on Dec. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.