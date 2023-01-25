ROSCOMMON — Pine River scored a pair of Mid Michigan/Highland Conference wins wrestling wins over Mancelona and Roscommon on Tuesday.
The Bucks beat the Ironmen 78-0 and then beat Roscommon 42-37 thanks to a few key pins for bonus points.
Damien Jackson bumped up to 144 pounds and picked up a key pin late in a tight match while Andrew Baldwin (215) had a match that was within two points before he scored a third-period fall.
Caleb Gepford (285) built an 8-0 lead in his match before turning his opponent to score the pin.
Scoring two wins each were Jericho Holmes (132), Scott Slocum (138), Jackson (144), Ryder Holmes (150), Baldwin (215) and Gepford (285).
Pine River is at the Shelby SuperDuals on Saturday before hosting the 131 Showdown with Cadillac and Reed City on Feb. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.