LEROY — It wasn’t all that pretty but they’ll take it.
Pine River scored a 50-36 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday.
“We survived the game,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “That’s the best way I can put it.
“Like most everyone else, we have so many guys sick and either out or playing through it, and I’m very proud of the effort we gave despite that. Isaiah (Dennis) was a monster early on, with 10 points and six boards in the first quarter. After that, they packed it in on us, and tried to take him away, which opened up some three-point looks for Cole Crawford and he shot it well.
Pine River led 15-4 after the first quarter and 25-14 at halftime. It was 34-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Dennis finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds while Crawford had 13 points and eight rebounds. Austin Dean added 11 points.
Pine River is at Houghton Lake on Monday.
MESICK — Mesick started strong and cruised to a 63-26 win over Walkerville in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
The Bulldogs led 17-2 after the first quarter and 30-7 at halftime.
Conner Simmer paced Mesick with 21 points while Tyler Sexton had 14 and Wyatt Thomas added 13.
The Bulldogs (16-0 overall, 15-0 WMD) host Buckley today.
BUCKLEY — Buckley dominated Northwest Conference foe Onekama at home with an 88-48 win.
After leading 25-14 in the first quarter, the Bears busted the game wide open, taking a 55-22 lead into halftime.
Landon Kulawiak led the Bears with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Three players scored 16 points, including Jackson Kulawiak, Tyler Milarch and Ty Breihtaupt. Kyle Kaczanowski added eight points, six rebounds and four assists.
Friday’s win was the sixth in the row for the Bears and improved their record to 14-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.