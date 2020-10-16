EVART — Pine River scored a 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 27-25 win over Evart in a Highland Conference volleyball match Thursday.
"Tonight was a complete team win," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "Everybody contributed in some way and that was great.
"We had many opportunities to work on resilience and being tenacious."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with 14 kills, 22 digs and six aces while Madi Sparks had nine kills and eight digs. Avery Sumpter added 17 digs.
Lake City outlasts Manton
MANTON — Lake City found a little more fight and outlasted Manton 22-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 15-8 in a Highland match.
"We had a lot of unforced errors at times but the girls were able to fix their mistakes and move on to a win," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "As we enter into the last few weeks of play before districts, we need to concentrate on building a stronger offense and use the power we have effectively."
Emma Baron dished out 36 assists, 10 kills, 16 digs, a block and six aces while Olivia Bellows had 16 kills, 25 digs, a block and three aces. Chloe Bisballe had 16 kills, 12 digs and a block while MacKenzie Bisballe recorded eight kills and five blocks.
Nicole Adams had 19 digs, five assists and two aces; Morgan Rogers 10 digs and an ace; Jessica Allen eight digs, a kill and an assist; and Haylee Parniske four kills and three blocks.
For Manton, Ashley Bredahl had two aces and 12 digs; Aysia Taylor two aces, two kills, 43 assists, a block and 10 digs; Billie Brickheimer five kills; Brylie Greter two kills; Lauren Wilder one aces, three kills, a block adn 21 digs; Leah Helsel six kills and 25 digs; Megan Moffit three aces, 29 kills, a block and 30 digs; and Morgan Shepler two kills and three digs.
"We played a much stronger game against Lake City than we did the first time we saw them but we made this game a lot longer and harder than we had to," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "We have to find a way to stop giving up long runs and making mental mistakes.
"We have three matches left in our conference schedule and can't plateau out now. Our team showed grit and perseverance facing large deficits tonight and that is very promising for the future. It’s hard to beat a team that never gives up and these girls don’t give up."
Lake City is at Beal City on Tuesday.
Bobcats beat the Ramblers
HOUGHTON LAKE — McBain dropped a 25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 26-24 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland match.
"We knew we were going to work tonight for this match and we just weren't able to close the deal when it counted," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "There are times when a player's emotions get into their head and we let that happen to us.
"Our errors seemed to multiply exponentially tonight and it showed in the stat books. I think this was a good loss to have at this time as we are coming to the end of our conference schedule before we head into districts in a couple of weeks. Hopefully, this will help us to narrow our focus and fine-tune those things we still need to work on."
Linde VanderVlucht paced the Ramblers with 14 kills, five blocks and five digs while Emma Schierbeek had 13 kills, a block, 11 digs and two aces. Ella Schroder dished out 24 assists, eight digs and an ace on 100 percent serving while Analiese Fredin had 18 assists, two kills, nine digs and served 100 percent.
McBain hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
