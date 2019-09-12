GLADWIN — The Pine River soccer team played well Wednesday but sloppy field conditions and a good Gladwin team ultimately were too much for the Bucks. Pine River lost the game, 8-0.
The Bucks dealt with the elements which included a 45-minute delay due to lightning and a soggy field. Pine River coach David Fisher said his players lost their footing due to the conditions on the field, which allowed Gladwin players to easily tap in goals. The Bucks' faced a 7-0 deficit at the half but Fisher said three minutes before the first half's end the score was 4-0.
"They (Gladwin) shot three goals in the last three minutes of the half due to conditions," he said. "I know the score doesn't show it but they played well and we had them back on their heels for 30 minutes of the first 40 minutes. It was a great defensive effort believe it or not."
Dalten Sible had five saves in net for the Bucks.
Pine River hosts Heritage Christian today at 5 p.m.
