CHEBOYGAN — The Pine River soccer coach Dave Fisher said his team played well Wednesday despite a slow start and a 5-2 loss to Cheboygan.
Fisher said the Bucks came out slow in the first half and it took a little longer for his team to warm up than it should have. He said maybe it was the 2.5-hour drive to Cheboygan, but regardless of the reason, the Bucks fell behind, 4-0, by the end of the first half.
In the second half, however, Fisher said his team turned it around.
"The score doesn't show what happened in the second half," he said. "They moved the ball well, the defense was hungry, they were all over the field and they were challenging each pass. They seemed to wake up from their nap."
Lukas Fisher scored both of Pine River's goals. His first was at the 39:00 in the second half on a direct kick from 30 yards out, while the second was at 25:53 of the second half assisted by Nathan Marks. The Bucks as a team also forced 20 offside calls. Daniel Leydet had 22 saves in net.
Pine River travels to Kalkaska Friday.
