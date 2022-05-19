LEROY — The Pine River softball team showed a little rust but also ran into a good Roscommon team Wednesday which resulted in two losses, 9-1 and 13-3.
Pine River coach Mike Nelson said in the first game his team faced a strong pitcher and they knew going into the game it was going to be tough. Couple that with Roscommon's bats also being hot and it was tough to overcome.
Amanda Hill pitched four innings and gave up seven hits, five earned runs and four walks with four strikeouts. Karli Snyder pitched three innings giving up one walk and no runs with a strikeout.
Alayan Nichols was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Bucks, while Madison Smith was 1 for 3 with a double.
In the second game, Nelson said the Bucks came out flat and Roscommon jumped all over them.
Sadler Mumby pitched two innings and gave up eight hits and five walks. Hill relieved Mumby and pitched two innings. Hill gave up four hits with a strikeout. Snyder finished the game in the circle for the Buck, pitched one inning and gave up three hits and a walk.
Hill was 1 for 3 with a single, while Chloe Gingrich was 1 for 2 and Lanie Sparks was 1 for 1.
"It was good to be back on the field. We went five days without a game and it kind of showed," he said.
Pine River travels to McBain Friday.
