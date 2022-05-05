LEROY — Defense was the issue for Pine River and the cause of its two losses to Chippewa Hills Wednesday, 12-8 and 15-7.
Pine River coach Mike Nelson said in both games the Bucks hit the ball well enough to win but they didn't do a good job playing defense.
"Our offense is producing runs just can’t hold the other team down," he said.
In the first game, Amanda Hill was the losing pitcher, giving up nine hits, seven strikeouts with three walks. At the plate, Liv Martin was 2 for 4, while Maddie Sparks was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
In the second game, Sadler Mumby got the loss, pitching four innings and giving up 11 hits, four strikeouts with three walks. At the plate, Mary Nichols was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Hill was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Sparks was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
"We have been hitting the ball well just not playing good defense. We need to clean that up. We have a tournament on Saturday, so we have clean it up fast."
