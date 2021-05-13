LEROY — The Pine River softball team won two games Wednesday against a Manton team that was returning from a quarantine situation.
The Bucks won the first game 6-5 and the second game 15-5. Pine River coach Mike Nelson said his squad was trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning when the Bucks' bats awoke to score four runs. CorNesha Holmes got the winning RBI in the bottom of the eighth inning.
"It was a great comeback. Hitting is contagious. The first couple batters up got back-to-back doubles and after that everyone just ripped the ball," he said.
Amanda Hill got the win for the Bucks, while Manton's Shelby Bundy got the loss.
Holmes was 3 for 5 with the game-winning RBI while Hill helped her cause by going 3 for 5 with an RBI. Alayna Nichols was 2 for 5 with a triple and an RBI, while Liv Martin was 2 for 3.
In the second game, Nelson said Hill got the win against and Emma Whitley relieved her to preserve the win. Nelson noted that both pitchers threw well Wednesday. Noelle Nyquist took the loss for the Rangers.
Hill again was 3 for 5 while Nichols went 3 for 5 with a triple, two doubles and an RBI. Vivian Maddox was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, while Whitley was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
"We came out swinging the bats against and it was nice to see," Nelson said.
Manton coach Angie Taylor said it showed Wednesday that her team was coming back from a quarantine situation.
"We are just coming off quarantine and it showed. We can’t win games with all the errors we had," she said. "I have to give Pine River credit though, they never gave up."
Pine River hosts Reed City Friday.
