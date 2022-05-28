LEROY — The Pine River softball team swept Montabella Friday, 9-2 and 8-2.
Bucks coach Mike Nelson said in both games he was happy to see his team doing all the little things right, which shows they are really starting to buy into the system he is trying to install with the program. He also said both pitchers, Amanda Hill, and Sadler Mumby, were outstanding and the Bucks' bats also were hot.
"It's a good time of year to start getting things together," he said.
In the first game, Hill earned the win giving up two hits and two walks with two strikeouts. At the plate, Hill was 2 for 4 with a triple to lead the Bucks, while Maddison Smith was 2 for 4 with a double. Maddie Smith was 1 for 2 with an RBI, while Alayna Nichols 1 for 1.
In the second game, Mumby got the win giving up five hits and two walks with two strikeouts. At the dish, Mumby was 2 for 2 with two double and RBI, while Mary Nichols was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Hill was 1 for 2 with three RBIs, while Neveah Plyman was 1 for 3. Maddison Smith and Lanie Sparks were both 1 for 1.
The Bucks travel to Manton Wednesday.
