KINGSLEY — A shorthanded Pine River wrestling team split a pair of league matches Wednesday at Kingsley.
The Bucks lost to the host Stags 61-12 before beating Houghton Lake 54-0.
"Kingsley had a solid lineup with a strong group of kids back," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "and we're pretty shorthanded right now."
Scoring two wins apiece for Pine River were Jordan Nelson (119 pounds), Wyatt Underhill (145) and Phil Rigling (152).
Andrew Baldwin also picked up a win at 215.
Pine River hosts its Fallen Bucks Invitational on Saturday.
