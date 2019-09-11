LEROY — That's a pretty good start.
Pine River opened Highland Conference volleyball play by sweeping Roscommon and Manton on Tuesday.
The Bucks beat Roscommon 25-15, 25-16 and beat the Rangers 25-19, 25-14.
"Tonight was the first night we felt played a complete match," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "The entire team stepped up, was mentally tough and played with the heart of champions.
"Our communication and aggressive serving helped us out tremendously."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with 19 kills and 15 digs while Sophie Johnson dished out 21 assists and eight digs. Parker Moores added nine kills digs and four kills.
The night was a struggle for Manton, which also scored a 25-9, 25-15 win over Roscommon.
"The team played very flat," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "The energy was low, which was disappointing for a conference match-up. These seniors have some big goals for the season and learned tonight they have to work a lot harder to achieve those goals.
"I am glad they learned this lesson early in the season. We firmly believe that you never lose, you either win or learn."
Abby Brown had four kills and 19 assists while Addison Letts had six aces and 17 digs. Brianna Puffer had three aces and 10 kills while Jaden Wilder added three aces, six kills and 11 digs.
Madalynn Lutke had three aces and Megan Moffit added six kills and 14 digs.
Pine River (7-3 overall, 2-0 Highland) hosts McBain and Lake City on Thursday. Manton (13-2, 1-1) hosts Houghton Lake and Evart on Thursday.
• Manton's JV beat Roscommon 22-25, 25-21, 15-10 and beat Pine River 27-25, 25-15.
Brylie Greer had 13 digs and served 29 of 31; Hannah Clark had 12 kills, four assists and served 18 of 21; Kailey Fredette had six digs and served 12 of 13; Autumn Sackett served 24 of 25; and Taryn Regnerus had six digs and served 12 of 13.
