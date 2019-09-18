MCBAIN — Pine River picked up a pair of Highland Conference volleyball wins, beating Northern Michigan Christian and Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
The Bucks beat the Bobcats 25-21, 19-25, 17-15 and beat the host Comets 25-15, 25-17.
"We started out slow but kept building as the night went on," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We never reached the level we know we're capable of but we were able to get the job done.
"We know we needed to play more consistent and quicker on Thursday."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with 14 kills, eight digs and four blocks while Lorean Yeomans had five kills and four blocks. Parker Moores had 12 digs, four aces and three kills while Sophie Johnson added 20 kills and nine digs.
NMC also lost to Houghton Lake 27-25, 25-17.
"The girls once again showed their potential and what they're capable of but we definitely know where we need to improve," NMC coach Kenda Rivera said.
Alaina Rozeveld had eight kills and 10 digs while Megan Bennett added 10 kills, seven aces and five blocks. Madelyn Benthem had five kills, three blocks and 10 digs while Sydney Hart added 21 assists. Paige Ebels had five kills and 16 digs.
Pine River (11-6-1 overall, 6-1 Highland is at Evart's tri on Thursday
