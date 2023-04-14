MANCELONA — Pine River picked up a pair of non-league baseball wins, sweeping Mancelona 12-0 and 5-4 on Thursday.
“We seem to be really focused in the first game of our doubleheaders and then in the second game, we seem to take it easy,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “We need to be aggressive in both games.
“Jordan (Nelson) had his best performance pitching by far tonight.”
Nelson got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on no hits and one walk while striking out 12. The Ironmen were held to just two base runners.
Nate Marks and Nelson led the way at the plate with three hits and three RBIs apiece while Austin Dean had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Tim Gumm had an RBI double and Cash Wheeler added a hit and an RBI.
Nelson got the win in game two in relief of Gumm.
Nelson had two hits and an RBI at the plate while Wheeler added a hit and two RBIs.
Pine River is at Harrison on Tuesday.
MESICK — Mesick scored a pair of wins over Bear Lake in West Michigan D League action, 11-10 and 8-3.
Caleb Linna got the win in the opener, allowing two earned runs on two hits and five walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had a hit; Connor Sisson a hit and an RBI; Carter Simmer an RBI; Ben Humphreys a hit and an RBI; Gabe Bradley an RBI; and Cody Linna an RBI.
Ashtyn Simerson got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had two hits, including a double; Sisson two RBIs; Simmer a hit and an RBI; Ben Parrish an RBI; Simerson a two-run double; and Clark Fleis a hit.
Mesick (4-0) hosts Manistee Catholic on Monday.
HART — Lake City dropped a pair of non-league games to Hart, 15-0 and 4-2.
“We struggled to do much tonight in all areas,” Lake City coach Will Eubank said. “We had a few guys out due to illness and we needed some of our younger players to step up.”
Tyler Atkins took the loss in the opener for the Trojans and Ethan Goodrich had the lone hit at the plate.
Job Rogers took the loss in game two, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six.
Layne McLeod had a hit and an RBI; Thomas Bisballe a hit and an RBI; and Kurtis Miles a hit.
MANCELONA — Pine River and Mancelona split a pair of non-league softball games the Ironmen won the opener 2-1 and the Bucks won the nightcap 13-5.
“It was a pitchers’ duel in the first game and it was a great ballgame, especially for this time of year,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. “Amanda (Hill) pitched really well.
“Hitting was contagious in game two. We had six hits and eight runs in the first inning and kept it going.”
Hill took the loss in the opener, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out nine. Mary Nichols, Hill and Lilly Felsk each had a hit for Pine River.
Sadler Mumby got the win in game two, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out one.
At the plate, Madi Sparks tripled in two runs while Miriam Johnson had a hit and two RBIs; and Felsk a hit.
Pine River is at Harrison on Tuesday.
KALKASKA — Lake City dropped a pair of non-league games to Kalkaska, 5-4 and 12-2.
Kasey Keenan took the loss in the opener for the Trojans, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Kaylee Keenan had two hits; Zoe Butkovich a hit and an RBI; Kasey Keenan a two-run double; Mya Miller a hit; and Olivia Williams two hits and an RBI.
Kasey Keenan took the loss in game two in relief.
At the plate, Kaylee Keenan had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Hannah Hern two hits; Kasey Keenan three hits, including a double; Tarrin Miller a hit; Payton Hogan a hit; Williams a hit; and Leah Linderman a triple and an RBI.
GLADWIN — Lake City, McBain and Evart competed in the Frozen Feet Invitational at Gladwin Wednesday.
On the boys’ side, the Ramblers were second, the Trojans third and the Wildcats seventh.
For McBain, Ben Rodenbaugh won the high jump at 6-feet, 2-inches
Lake City’s Dayne Blair won the 100-meter dash in 11.58 seconds while Marcus Booms won the pole vault at 12-6.
Evart’s Kamden Darling won the high jump at 6-2 and ran a leg of the winning 800 relay with Aceyn Morgan, Marcel White and Dakobe White.
On the girls’ side, Lake City took second, McBain fourth and Evart sixth.
For the Trojans, MacKenzie Bisballe won the high jump at 5-0.
For the Ramblers, Peyton Grant won the 400 dash in 1:02.97 while Allison Gladu won the shot put at 31-7 and Isabel Rozeveld the discus at 104-3. McBain also won the 800 relay in 1:58.24 with the foursome of Grant, Aubrey VandePol, Karley VandePol and Olivia Wilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.