LEROY — Pine River picked up a pair of Highland Conference baseball wins, beating Manton 16-6 and 19-0, on Tuesday.
"I thought our defense played well and we didn't have any errors," Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. "We ran the bases well for the most part and did the job at the plate to get them in."
Hunte Kanouse got the win in the opener, allowing no earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out eight in three innings of work.
Austin Dean led the way at the plate with a hit and five RBIs while Connor Rouse had a hit and three RBIs. Garret Sumpter also drove in a run with a double.
Zander Sharp took the loss in the opener for Manton. Colton Bigelow had two hits and four RBIs while Ben Paddock added two hits and an RBI. Jacob Kuhn had a hit and an RBI whle Waylon Purkiss doubled while Tegan Brooks also had a hit.
"I thought we came out and hit well to start the night," Manton coach Josh Franklin said. "We still have to find a way to avoid the big inning on defense.
"We allowed a couple of mistakes and Pin River was able to capitalize."
Dylan Blood got the win in game two for the Bucks, allowing two hits and a walk.
At the plate, Cole Hill had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Rouse a hit and three RBIs; Ben Lockhart two hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Blood two hits and an RBI; and Cash Wheeler a hit and two RBIs.
Bigelow took the loss while James Little and Purkiss had a hit apiece.
Pine River (15-7-1 overall, 6-2 Highland) hosts Reed City on Friday while Manton is at Houghton Lake next Tuesday.
