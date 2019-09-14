LEROY — The fumbles were cleaned up but the penalties were still an issue.
That said, Pine River made plays when it needed to and beat Roscommon 20-6 in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The Bucks were whistled for 13 penalties in the contest and faced a first-and-goal from the 48-yard line at one point.
"We've still got some stuff to clean up as we try to make our way through the Highland," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "Brock (Nelson) had a huge game for us. He set the tone early on defense and he was our go-to guy on both sides of the ball."
Pine River led 14-0 after the first quarter and it stayed that way until the fourth.
Nelson totaled 87 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries while Rogan Nelson added 25 yards on seven carries. Rogan Nelson completed 3 of 6 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. Brian Fauble caught the TD pass.
Brock Nelson led the way defensively with 13 tackles while Fauble had eight.
Pine River (2-1 overall, 1-1 Highland) is at Manton next Friday.
