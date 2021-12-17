LEROY – Pine River stormed out of the gates on the home floor Thursday against visiting Highland Conference foe Evart, using an effective half-court trap to create turnovers and transition points on the way to a commanding 30-3 lead midway through the second quarter, and then holding off a second-half rally for a 55-41 victory.
It was the first win of the year for the Bucks (1-2, 1-1), who had eight varsity players for the contest, and the first league loss for Evart (2-2, 2-1), which was coming off back-to-back victories over perennial top-tier league foes Manton and McBain.
“We got after it defensively at the start of the game and used our pressure to force turnovers and create points,” said Pine River coach Brian Goodenow.
“Once we got into foul trouble we weren’t able to keep up the pressure and it cost us; give credit to Evart for coming back the way they did in the second half. We had to pull back; you can't get into foul trouble when you don’t have a lot of depth. We had eight players tonight, which is better than six, but we couldn’t afford to have anyone foul out.”
After Pine River built its 27-point lead behind back-to-back 3-pointers from Austin McKinley, another trey from Austin Dean, and successful drives to the bucket from Isaiah Dennis, D.J. Langworthy and Evan Esiline, the Wildcats used their superior speed to force some turnovers of their own and start to slowly chip away at the deficit.
The visitors trimmed the lead to 35-11 by halftime behind a steal and breakaway from junior Marcel White. They cut the lead to 42-31 by the end of the third quarter behind a steal from junior Kamden Darling and a clutch baseline 3-pointer from senior Bryant Calderon just before the buzzer. And they cut the lead all the way to seven points, 44-37, with 6:20 remaining in the final period when Calderon drained another baseline triple, his third of the game.
After that, though, Pine River outscored the Wildcats 11-4 to seal the satisfying first win of the season. A hook shot from Tanner Prosch sparked the final run. Dennis made 4-of-5 free throws down the stretch.
“We bent but we didn’t break,” Goodenow said. “This was a very, very big game for us. We didn’t want to start out with an 0-3 record. I’m proud of the guys.”
Evart coach Kris Morgan was disappointed with his team’s inability to adapt to Pine River’s half-court trap during the first quarter-and-a-half but pleased with the grit his team showed in coming back.
“It was an ugly first half,” Morgan said. “Pine River really came after us and worked their tails off and it took us too long to get our bearings. We came back to cut the lead to six or seven points but the early hole was just too big to overcome.”
Morgan commended the junior wing Darling for a solid second-half showing, helping to spark the comeback with his strong play inside.
Dean paced the Bucks with 15 points and Dennis delivered 11 points and was a physical presence inside throughout the contest along with Esiline. Cole Crawford canned eight while McKinley and Esiline each scored six and Prosch made four.
Darling hit for 16 to lead all scorers. Calderon tallied nine, all from 3-point range, and sophomore Preston Wallace also scored nine, including 4-for-4 from the stripe.
Evart won the JV game 54-30 as Lucas Johnson and Preston Wallace each scored 10.
The Bucks travel to Chippewa Hills on Monday. Evart plays host to NMC on Jan. 7.
