LEROY — Six different players scored touchdowns as Pine River got a total team effort to beat Manton 42-20 in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The Bucks, who are taking strides toward having all one-way players, pulled away from the Rangers in the second half.
"It's a great way to start the season," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "We started 22 different kids tonight and that's kind of different for Pine River.
"For them to go out and execute on just seven days of practice is great. There's couldn't be more of a definitive team win for an opening game."
Pine River led 20-6 at halftime and 42-6 going into the fourth quarter.
Taylor Helmboldt paced the Bucks with 132 yards and a touchdown while Austin Dean added 127 yards on the ground and another TD. Gavin Nelson ran for 92 yards and a TD while Andrew Stevens caught a 94-yard halfback pass for a score.
Connor Rouse hauled in a touchdown pass while Helmboldt threw the halfback pass and also caught another pass for a score.
Zack Lemmon paced the defense with 10 tackles while Ben Lockhart recovered a fumble.
Manton coach Eric Salani liked a lot of the things his team did but knows the Rangers have to clean up some mistakes to win games in the Highland Conference.
"Overall, I thought we played with good effort," he said. "With no scrimmage this year, we had some mistakes defensively where we weren't in position and that cost us.
"It was a one-score game at halftime and they got two quick ones in the second half. They played a clean game and were disciplined. We have to get there."
Lucas McKernan threw for 257 yards for Manton and ran for 66 more. Kalob Moore had 121 yards receiving while Ben Paddock had 80 and Jacob Ruppert had 58.
Ruppert paced the defense with eight tackles while Jeremiah Vlaeminck had seven.
Pine River is at Beal City next Friday while Manton hosts Roscommon.
