ROCKFORD — Play ball.
Never has that sounded so good.
After losing their 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic, the prep baseball/softball season is getting back underway in 2021.
Pine River topped Marion 4-1 in the first game and the second was called because of darkness Tuesday at the Art Van Sports Complex.
"You could definitely tell we didn't play last year and we had some kids in quarantine the week before spring break," Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. "You could tell we haven't had an opportunity to play together that much.
"I thought the first game, both teams played pretty well."
Hunter Kanouse got the win for the Bucks in the opener, striking out six in two innings of work. Austin Letoski started.
Austin Dean had a triple and two RBIs for Pine River at the plate while Garett Sumpter had a hit and a RBI and Ben Lockhart drove in a run.
Chase Seeley, Aadin Yowell and Mason Salisbury pitched for Marion. Westin Cox, Gavin Prielipp and Braden Prielipp recorded hits for the Eagles.
Salisbury paced Marion with two hits in the second game while Gavin Prielipp, Seeley and Yowell each had one.
Evart wins two
EVART — Evart got its season off to a strong start as it swept Farwell 16-0 and 21-4.
"It's nice to play baseball again," Evart coach Josh Johnson said. "That looked like normal.
"It was a lot of fun and we had a pretty decent crowd."
Danny Witbeck and Pierce Johnson combined for a no-hitter in the opener.
At the plate, Pierce Johnson had two hits and two RBIs; Witbeck two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Reese Ransom two hits and three RBIs; Michael Lodholtz a double; Mac Sims an RBI; and Haidyn Simmer an RBI.
Four different pitchers limited Farwell to four hits in the nightcap.
At the plate, Johnson had two hits and an RBI; Brycen Shively an RBI; Witbeck a hit; Nate Sochocki a hit; Ransom two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Lodholtz three hits and an RBI; and Daryin Reagan two hits.
Evart is at Big Rapids on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Eagles sweep Bucks
ROCKFORD — Marion swept two from Pine River in non-league play, 13-3 and 19-6.
Payton Raymond tossed a no-hitter, allowing no earned runs and one walk while striking out five.
Raymond helped herself at the plate with a two-run home run while Georgia Meyer had two hits, including a double.
Lyly Schwab had two hits while Aarin Hall, Nicolette Maddox, Bree Nolan and Delaney Lloyd had a hit apiece.
Meyer got the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out nine.
Maddox led the way at the plate with four hits, including three doubles, and eight RBIs.
McKayla Cruson had three hits while Schwab, Lexi Bain and Lloyd had two hits apiece.
Meyer, Raymond and Nolan each had one.
Marion is at Whittemore-Prescott on Friday.
Cadillac drops two
GLADWIN — Cadillac dropped its season opener to Gladwin, 4-1 and 3-2, on Tuesday.
"Both were great games and I am proud of how the girls played coming off break," Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said. "We had some errors that gave up unearned runs.
"The girls battled in both games and I am very proud with how we competed."
Ashlyn Lundquist took the loss in the opener, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 14.
Lundquist helped herself at the plate with two hits, including a double while Mady Smith also had a hit.
Lundquist took the loss in game two, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two.
She had two hits at the plate while Emma Maury and Layke Sims had a hit apiece.
Cadillac is at Chippewa Hills on Thursday.
