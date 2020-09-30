MCBAIN — There's something to be said for finding a way to win.
Especially when the first set turns into a marathon
Pine River outlasted Northern Michigan Christian 37-35 in the first set of Tuesday's Highland Conference match and then won the next two games 25-13, 25-19 to record the sweep.
"It was definitely a slow start but we powered through a rough game one," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "Things started to click in the second and third sets."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with 10 kills and 13 digs while Sydney Edstrom added 12 digs.
