REED CITY — The Pine River and Reed City wrestling teams battled it out Thursday to see who is the best team along the 131 corridor and this time was it was the Bucks who came out on top.
Pine River bested the Coyotes 41-31 in what the teams called a 131 Showdown. Cadillac also was supposed to compete Thursday, but due to injuries and illness had to pull out of the match. Despite the Vikings unable to wrestle, Pine River coach Terry Martin said it was still a cool atmosphere.
"The Pine River and Reed City youth wrestling teams wrestled alongside of us in exhibition matches," he said. "There were lots of local people in the stands and it was a cool little event."
Getting wins for the Bucks included Jordan Nelson at 119 pounds, Damian Jackson at 125, Seth Duncan at 130, Ryder Holmes at 140, Wyatt Underhill at 145, Phil Rigling at 152 and Cayden Mys at 160.
Reed City coach Roger Steig said wrestlers getting wins Thursday included Wyatt Spalo at 285 pounds, Hannah Los at 112, Elijah Lentz at 135, Bryson Hughes at 171, David Wayne at 189 and Noah Morgan at 215.
Pine River hosts the conference tournament on Saturday, while Reed city heads to the CSAA Conference tournament.
