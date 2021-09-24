LEROY — Pine River picked up a win, beating Roscommon 3-2 in a Northern Michigan Soccer League contest Thursday.
“This was probably our best all-around game so far this season and it’s been more than 10 years since we beat them,” Pine River coach David Fisher said.
Lynn Belvin got Pine River on the board 3:15 into the contest before Hoon Yang put the Bucks up 2-1 with 11:30 left in the game.
Lukas Fisher then converted on a penalty kick with 8:33 remaining after Belvin was pulled down in the box.
Daniel Leydet had 15 saves in goal for Pine River.
The Bucks host Gladwin on Monday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 4-1 decision to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference soccer contest.
Alex King scored for the Vikings in the second half off an assist from Alvaro Azcona. Cadillac coach Paul King also commended the play of Bernardo Rojas and Connor Larr.
The Vikings are at Leland on Saturday before going to Gaylord on Tuesday in Big North Conference play.
