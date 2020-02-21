LEROY — Pine River overcame a sluggish start to beat Roscommon 42-24 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
Roscommon led 7-6 after the first quarter before Pine River was up 24-14 at halftime and 32-21 going into the fourth quarter.
"We picked up our defensive intensity and that's what got us going after the first quarter," Pine River coach Paula Justin said.
Payton Fulmerhouser had a big night with 18 points, three rebounds and three steals while Kendra Montague added 10 points and five rebounds. Madi Sparks had five points and eight rebounds while Becca Horan played well defensively.
Pine River hosts Manton on Wednesday.
