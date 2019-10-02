LEROY — Pine River scored a 25-15, 25-22, 25-10 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Tuesday.
"We served very aggressive and did a terrific job keeping them out of system," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We played a great third game with high intensity from everyone."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with 11 kills and 16 digs while Parker Moores had eight kills and eight digs. Sophie Johnson dished out 26 assists and 13 digs.
The Bucks (14-12-1 overall, 8-4 Highland) are at the Shelby Invitational on Saturday.
