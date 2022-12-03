ROSCOMMON — Pine River turned up the defensive pressure in the fourth quarter en route to a 41-23 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
Pine River led 16-7 at halftime but was outscored 13-2 in the third quarter as Roscommon led 20-18 going into the fourth.
“Roscommon came out in the third quarter and really stuck it to us,” Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen said. “We upped the defensive pressure in the fourth and started turning them over.
“Lilly Felsk led the way there and we got hot shooting, too.”
Felsk paced Pine River with 10 points while Emma Tice and Taylor Stewart each had nine.
Pine River (1-1 overall, 1-0 Highland) hosts Morley Stanwood in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader on Tuesday.
