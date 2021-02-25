CADILLAC — The Pine River wrestling team picked up three wins while Cadillac picked up two during a quad match Wednesday that also included Onaway and Boyne City.
Pine River coach Terry Martin said Wednesday was the first time this shortened season that his squad went 3-0. Pine River picked up at 64-18 win against Cadillac, a 42-24 win against Onaway and a 54-24 win against Boyne City.
"Team wise, I was just really happy. It was the most offensive we have been this season," Martin said. "They were wrestling with confidence and going after their opponents, which is a good sign from a young team."
Martin said Cayden Mys and Andrew Stevens both did a nice job Wednesday, were undefeated and wrestled well. He also said freshman Ryder Holmes had another good night.
As for the Vikings, Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said it was nice to pick up two more team wins at their first home meet on the team's new wrestling mat. The Vikings lost to Pine River but beat Boyne City, 37-36, and Onaway, 51-30.
Leading the way Cadillac was heavyweight Seth Dilly who had three pins Wednesday. Felton Knight at 135-pounds and Noah Helsel at 160 each picked up a pair of wins for the Vikings. Cavin Hoffert at 112 and Kolby Kehl at 160 also came up big for the Vikings.
Pine River hosts a quad match Saturday against Hart, Traverse City West and Mancelona while Cadillac travels to Clare.
