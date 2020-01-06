WEST BRANCH — Their plans are starting to come together.
Pine River put together a good day and went 5-0 to win the Ogemaw Heights Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.
The Bucks beat Whittemore-Prescott 45-31; beat Gaylord's B team 54-18; beat Cass City 54-15; beat Ogemaw Heights 58-12 and beat Oscoda 48-25.
"There's been a lot of question marks since we've started this year but all of the new kids in the lineup are stepping up right now.
"We know there's still a lot of season to go and we've still got a lot of things to work on but the thins we're working on are showing up in matches."
Dylan Fauble (112 pounds), Matt Treiber (119) and Caden Mys (135) each went 5-0 for Pine River while Jordan Koetje (130), Phil Rigling (140), Elijah Carper (189) and Seth Duncan (125) went 4-1.
"Elijah's been really strong for us this year," Jones said. "He was new last year and now he's one of our leaders.
"Jordan had a really strong day, too."
Pine River is at Evart with Frankfort on Wednesday.
• CADILLAC went 1-2-1. The Vikings dropped matches to Oscoda and Beaverton before picking up their first win against Cheboygan. Cadillac finished by tying Alpena.
Felton Knight medaled at 119 with an unbeaten mark while Kevin Sampson (130) and Colby Kehl (145) lost just once.
Darek Richards (171) and Nick Hale (215) picked up a pair of wins while Tanner Zupancic (125), Noah Helsel (135), Carter Lewis (140), Blake Swiger (285), Seth Dilley (285) and Matteo Letizo (119) each won a match.
Cadillac is at the Godwin Heights Invitational on Saturday.
Manton 3rd at invite
KINGSLEY — Manton went 2-3 and took third at the Kingsley Invitational.
The Rangers beat Pellston 48-26 and beat Charlevoix 54-24 before falling to Grant 70-12; Roscommon 42-39 and Boyne City 42-27.
"We did fairly well considering the number of kids we had there," Manton coach Dan Tuck said. "We had some kids out of the lineup."
Ben Paddock (152) won five matches while Hunter Buck (125), Elijah Cunningham (135), Adin Huff (189) and Jacob Bigelow (215) each won four.
Xavier Elkins (119) won three while Chloe Colton (103), Eli Hoyt (130) and Dorian Elkins (285) won two matches.
Manton hosts Lake City and Mancelona on Wednesday.
Coyotes take 3rd
KALKASKA — Reed City took third in the Northern Duals at Kalkaska with a 3-2 mark.
The Coyotes beat Sault Ste. Marie 54-26 in round one before beating Frankfort 60-16 in round two.
Reed City beat Kalkaska 66-18 in round three before falling to Traverse City Central 57-24 and Mancelona 42-42 on criteria.
Andrew Clementshaw paced the Coyotes by going 5-0 at 103 while Austin Fowler (215), Bryson Hughes (145), Kellen Haney (160) and Noah Morgan (171) each went 4-1.
Ryan Neal (285), Julia Hackworth (112), Anakin Andrus (119), Kash Davis (125) and Chad Landis (152) each won three matches while Alex Andrus (135) won two.
Reed City is at Chippewa Hills on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.