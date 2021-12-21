REMUS — Pine River used strong defensive play to score a 38-19 win over Chippewa Hills in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
While the Bucks struggled offensively themselves, they took care of business on the other end of the court.
“We missed a lot of opportunities on the offensive end against their zone but our defense more than made up for it,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “We’ve been playing shorthanded so we’re going to keep leaning on it.
“After a rough start to the season, we’re back to 2-2 and feel much better going into break.”
Pine River led 12-4 after the first quarter and was up 24-9 at halftime.It was 30-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Austin Dean led the Bucks with 10 points and six steals while Isaiah Dennis had nine points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and three blocks.
Evan Esiline added eight points and six rebounds.
BALDWIN — Marion dropped a 61-45 decision to Baldwin in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
The Eagles led 9-5 after the first quarter and 21-16 at halftime but were outscored 22-4 in the third quarter as the Panthers led 38-25 going into the fourth.
Mason Salisbury paced Marion with 17 points while Braden Prielipp and Cole Meyer each had 13.
MARION — Marion cruised to a 47-28 win over Walkerville in a West Michigan D girls basketball contest.
“The energy level we played with tonight is something we have to keep rolling with,” Marion coach Matt LaGrow said.
The Eagles led 12-10 after the first quarter and 22-14 at halftime. It was 32-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Madison Sutten paced Marion with 14 points while Gerogia Meyer had 13 points and 15 rebounds.
Jaclyn Moggo added nine points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.