LEROY — One step forward.
Pine River took care of the business it needed to, beating Forest Area 75-0 and Manton 76-0 in an MHSAA Division 4 Team District Wednesday at home.
The wins send the Bucks into Team Regional competition next Wednesday at Mancelona High School against the host Ironmen. Roscommon and Whittemore-Prescott are on the other side of the bracket.
First-year Pine River coach Terry Martin said it was making sure to get this step taken care of.
"We're the favorites but favorites can stumble," he said. "It was just come in, send a message and wrestle to your full capability.
"They did that tonight so we're on to the next step."
With a couple of pieces out of the lineup and COVID-19 numbers surging locally, Martin wants to keep things going as long as possible.
"Our goal is to keep performing as a team and, unfortunately, we've got a couple of guys out but that's how it's gone," he said. "Now the team has to pick up the slack and continue to get it done.
"There's a little less room for error and we might have to get some big efforts out of some kids but the goal is still to make it back to the state finals."
Pine River recorded 10 pins against Manton, getting falls from Andrew Stevens (160 pounds), Javin Wanstead (171), Hunter Varney (189), Blake Nichols (285), Scott Slocum (112), Jordan Nelson (119), Wyatt Underhill (130), Gavyn Curnett (140) and Caden Mys (145).
Phil Rigling beat Manton's Corbin Colton by decision at 152.
Against Forest Area, Stevens (160), Nelson (140) and Rigling (145) won by pin, as did Ben Lockhart (171), Elijah Carper (189), Cam Helmboldt (215) and Jolynn Bode (119). Caleb Gepford won by decision at 285.
Manton interim coach Adam Coleman was pleased with his team's effort.
"I really liked the way our team fought against adversity against one of the premier programs in the state," he said. "Without essentially a third of our team and our head coach, our team has fought against adversity and a lack of experience all year.
"Their intensity and togetherness never wavered. I was extremely proud to lead these Rangers in place of Coach Weston."
Pine River, Manton and Forest Area compete in a Division 4 Individual District on Saturday at Mancelona.
Cadillac ousted
PETOSKEY — Cadillac dropped a 67-9 decision to Petoskey in the first round of a Division 2 Team District.
Gaylord beat Alpena 65-15 in the other bracket and then beat the Northmen in the title match 44-22.
