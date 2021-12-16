CARSON CITY — The Pine River wrestling team came up short Wednesday on the mats, but Bucks coach Terry Martin was pleased with how his team competed against two quality teams and programs.
The Bucks lost to New Lothrop, 45-23, first and then to Portland, 54-24. In both matches, Martin said the middle of the line-up wrestled well, but both the Hornets and Raiders showed why they are historically ranked teams year after year.
"We saw some stiff competition," he said.
Martin said in the Portland match the Bucks led 24-15, but then the Raiders took over and didn't allow the Bucks to score another point.
Wyatt Underhill, Phil Rigling and Cayden Mys were all 2-0 Wednesday, while Damien Jackson had a good win against New Lothrop.
Pine River travels to the Upper Peninsula this weekend for the Marquette Challenge Tournament.
