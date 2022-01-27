KINGSLEY — Despite being short-handed, the Pine River wrestling team earned a win in one of two matches Wednesday in Kingsley.
The Bucks defeated Evart, 47-27, but lost to host Kingsley, 46-15.
Pine River coach Terry Martin said his team continues to wrestle short-handed, but he was proud his team continues to wrestle tough to make up what they can. He said the win against Evart was the result of pins.
Getting two wins for the Bucks were Jordan Nelson (119 pounds), Ryder Holmes (140) and Phil Rigling (152).
Pine River travels to Shelby for a dual tournament Saturday.
