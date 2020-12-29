Pine River's Churchill headed to Cornerstone for XC/track

LEROY — It's been said more than once that everything happens for a reason.
Logan Churchill can attest to that.
His basketball career over, the Pine River High School found something else.
Running.
Fast-forward a little more than a year and Churchill will be doing just that in college.
Churchill made it official last week, signing with Cornerstone University for cross country and track.
He's got just two years of cross country experience but is excited to see what he can do.
"I started talking to their coach and I liked their program," Churchill said. "They were really supportive and it's close to my dad's home.
"I think I can get the most out of my running by going there."
It happened to be that one door closing opened the door to running for Churchill.
"I did cross country my junior year for the first time because I was overweight and I wanted to get in shape for basketball," he said. "I kept training and kept getting better.
"I actually got cut from basketball. Eventually, I actually thanked the coach for cutting me because it was the best decision he could have made. I was not a basketball player."
Churchill had some success during his junior year in cross country but then saw the spring track and field season wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He trained more and moreover the summer and it paid off this past fall.
Churchill put down a personal-best time of 16:53 in an MHSAA Division 3 regional meet in late October at Buckley and helped earn Pine River's boys a trip to the State Finals as a team.
He finished 39th overall in a time of 17:04 at the finals and earned a spot on the Cadillac News' Dream Team.
"I just kept training and got better and better," Churchill said. "It got to the point where I could run somewhere (in college) and run somewhere decent."
Churchill heard from a couple of out-of-state schools and also from Rochester University before settling on Cornerstone.
He's now got his sights set on having a strong spring track season to wrap up his prep career.
"I want to try and break 2:00 in the 800. That's a lofty goal but I think I can do it," Churchill said. "I want to go 4:40 in the 1600 and sub-10:00 in the 3200.
"I also want our 4x800 relay team to go to states."
Academically, Churchill plans to major in business administration at Cornerstone.
