Pine River's Wanstead to play hoops at Alma

LEROY — Pine River girls basketball coach Paula Justin recalls the days after COVID first hit two years ago.
One of the short-term impacts of the pandemic was the girls’ 2019-20 season ending statewide during the regional round of the playoffs. The boys’ season ended at the same time but during the district tournament.
There were still way more questions than answers at that point but Justin remembers being contacted by her then-sophomore forward Hailey Wanstead and Hailey’s mom Jessie. Wanstead had just completed a solid varsity season for the Bucks and wanted badly to continue to work on her game during the off-season.
“Hailey and her mom contacted me and said, ‘Aren’t we going to do anything?’” Justin said with a chuckle on Thursday afternoon just prior to Hailey signing her letter-of-commitment in the high school library to play basketball for Alma College.
At that point two years ago, of course, coach Justin wasn’t quite sure what things would look like moving forward and neither was anyone else. But the story underscores the kind of dedication Wanstead has shown when it comes to improving her game. She took it seriously.
And she definitely did improve her game during her junior and senior seasons.
This past season, the 5-foot-9 Wanstead was again one of the top players in the area. She recorded 14.2 points and 8 rebounds per game to go with 3 assists, 3 steals and a block while helping the young Bucks to win eight games. She earned a berth on the Cadillac News’ Dream Team and was first-team All-Highland Conference among other honors.
Wanstead, who is also a standout distance runner in track for the Bucks, started thinking about playing hoops at the next level at the end of her freshman year. As coach Justin noted on Thursday speaking to a large group of Hailey’s fellow students and friends who had gathered to witness the signing, her dedication to the cause of becoming a better all-around player was evident both during the season and also the off-season.
“In three years since I’ve been the coach, there wasn’t a practice or a meeting or anything that Hailey ever missed,” she said.
“She’s got a great spirit about her and a positive attitude. She works very hard, is very intelligent and easy to coach, and very athletic. She can shoot, she can box out and get rebounds, she can assess what’s going on around her and make smart decisions.
“On top of that, she’s just a wonderful person and an excellent student with a 3.8 GPA. Alma College is getting an all-around outstanding human being.”
Wanstead, who started playing competitively in the fifth grade and fell in love with the intensity of the sport, began narrowing her choices of a college last year and ultimately it came down to either Alma or Olivet College.
“I really liked the Alma campus and had a good time meeting the coaches and the players during my visit,” Hailey said. “We went out to lunch and it was fun and a very welcoming feeling. I also liked that the campus had a small-town feel to it and it was fairly close to home. Plus, they had the major I wanted in pre-physical therapy and Olivet didn’t have that. Everything just fit together.”
Wanstead said Alma head coach Sami Stormont, who just completed her fifth year with the Alma women’s program and her second year at the helm of the program, sees her as a combination shooting guard and wing for the Scots. In her senior season with the Bucks, Hailey played mostly the power forward spot for coach Justin because she was one of the tallest girls on the roster and that’s what the team needed her to do. As Justin noted, Wanstead’s willingness to play inside was something else that showed the kind of team-first player she is.
“At Alma they’ll use Hailey at 2-3 (shooting guard and wing) and she’ll do well there,” Justin said. “She’s the kind of person who thrives on challenges and can persevere through injuries and pressure and that’s critical at the next level. There isn’t anyone who’ll work harder than Hailey.”
The college would also like Hailey to be involved in a regular workout regimen in the weight room, which she is planning to do.
“I watched two Alma games this season and the play is a lot faster and more physical in college,” Hailey said. “I know it’ll take some time to adjust but I’m looking forward to it.”
