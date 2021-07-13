Pine River's Whitley headed to Cornerstone for volleyball

LEROY — Emma Whitley has found her new home.
And work has already started there.
The recent Pine River High School graduate has signed with Cornerstone University for volleyball and she got her start with the Golden Eagles this week.
Whitley and her new teammates are running Cornerstone's high school camps and will get a chance to have a couple of practices together.
She made the commitment official in January, shortly after high schools in Michigan re-opened to in-person instruction because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Whitley visited the school last summer and got to take in a match this spring.
"I really liked the coaching staff, the atmosphere of the campus and the volleyball program," Whitley said. "It felt like a place I could call home.
"This was pretty much my top choice."
While also a softball player at a number of different positions in the spring, Whitley's first love has always been volleyball and she's quite happy to keep playing.
"Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to play volleyball…I couldn't see myself not doing it," she said. "I knew I didn't want to be done after high school.
"I put a lot of time into playball volleyball and I feel like this wouldn't have happened if I didn't put in that much work."
Whitley will return to her natural position as a defensive specialist/libero after playing all over court — including as a setter — last year for the Bucks.
"I feel like DS/libero is more my natural position but I didn't get to do that much in high school because it's not what my team needed," Whitley said. "I'm looking forward to it."
Cornerstone went 23-4 overall and 15-1 win the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference this past winter/spring season under third-year coach Megan Lenhart.
The Golden Eagles won the WHAC tournament title before falling to Lindsey Wilson College out of Kentucky in the NAIA national tournament in April.
Volleyball was moved to the winter/spring this past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but will return to the fall this year. Cornerstone opens the 2021 season by hosting the Aquinas/Cornerstone Classic Aug. 20-21.
Academically, Whitley will major in elementary education.
