ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Traverse City Pit Spitters dominated the St. Cloud Rox 9-3 Friday night to capture their second Northwoods League title in their second full season as a team.
The Pit Spitters became the first team in league history to win back-to-back championships, winning it all in 2019. Because of COVID-19, no champion was declared in 2020, meaning the Pit Spitters repeated as winners in full regular seasons.
The Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year Cam Schuelke took the mound, and he did not disappoint. Schuelke pitched six innings and allowed just three hits. He did have four walks and three hit by pitches that allowed three runs, but he did his job holding down a good St. Cloud offense.
The Traverse City offense did their job as well. Against a St. Cloud pitching staff that finished the regular season with a league-best 2.94 ERA, the Pit Spitters scored their nine runs on 13 hits. The Pit Spitters became just the third team all season to score at least nine runs against the Rox, and the only team to do so in the postseason. The Pit Spitters scored exactly nine runs in three of their four playoff victories.
St. Cloud got on the board first in the bottom of the second, but the rest of the game was all Traverse City. The Pit Spitters scored a pair of runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. In the fourth, Zeb Roos tied the game with an RBI single, and then Trey Yunger scored on a steal play to take the lead.
The fifth inning started with a 13-pitch walk to Mario Camilletti. Camilletti scored on an RBI hit from Chris Monroe, then Yunger added a run with an RBI single of his own. With a 2-RBI single from Evan Maday in the sixth, the Pit Spitters scored five straight runs with two outs.
