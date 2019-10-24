ROCHESTER, MINN. — Traverse City Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham was named the 2019 Northwoods League Executive of the Year.
The announcement was made Wednesday but was decided last week by a vote of team officials at the league's annual fall meetings in Rochester, Minnesota. The award is given annually to the league's most outstanding executive and the Pit Spitters also were awarded the Organization of the Year.
"Considering the amazing accomplishments of the Traverse City Pit Spitters in their inaugural year in the Northwoods League, and how they created such a wonderful fan experience in the process, both the organization and it's General Manager Mickey Graham are richly deserving of such recognition," Northwoods League President Gary Hoover said.
Graham has spent his entire working life in Minor League Baseball with the last 19 years working for the West Michigan Whitecaps as the director of marketing and media. In his time there, the team won numerous awards including the McPhail Award for best overall team promotions in Minor League Baseball and Minor League Promotions of the Year four times.
Before working in West Michigan, Graham worked for three years in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and one year in Durham, North Carolina. Mickey is a native of Columbus, Ohio and a graduate of Wittenberg University.
"This is unexpected. I am grateful to be surrounded by a top-notch group of people from everyone in the front office to the team on the field. It's a testament to all of their hard work during our record-breaking inaugural season," Graham said.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters were honored as the Northwoods League Organization of the Year after an incredible inaugural season. The Pit Spitters won the Northwoods League Championship and ended the season with a 56-20 overall record.
Traverse City Manager Josh Rebandt was named the Northwoods League Manager of the Year and Pit Spitters pitcher Andrew Hoffman was named the Pitcher of the Year. Traverse City ended the regular season sixth in attendance with 60,253 fans over 36 games for a 1,674 average.
