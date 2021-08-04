TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets for the Traverse City Pit Spitters’ first playoff game at Turtle Creek Stadium go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Currently, the location and times of the playoff games are unknown. The Pit Spitters’ first home playoff game will either be at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 or at 7:05 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. Purchased tickets will be good for either date.
Tickets are the same price as regular season tickets — $8 for lawn, $12 for box and Fox Motors Den or 4Front Porch patio tables of four are $90. Suite prices are $500 for a 25-person suite and $250 for a 12-person suite. The first 1,000 fans through the gates for the playoff game will receive a Pit Spitters Playoff Rally Towel.
The team secured a playoff berth after winning the Great lakes East Division in the first half of the season. Playoff seeding is done by the best overall record for the entire season. There are 11 regular-season games remaining and the Pit Spitters are two games behind the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the best overall record in the division
The Northwoods League playoffs are three rounds. Round two is a one-game series that will be played immediately following the first round. The team that has the best overall record will be the home team for that game. The championship game will be on either Thursday, Aug. 19 or Friday, Aug. 20 depending on travel schedules. Again, the team with the best overall record will be the home team for the championship game.
Tickets can be purchased at www.pitspitters.com, by calling the box office at (231) 943-0100 or by stopping by Turtle Creek Stadium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
