REED CITY — That sound you heard wasn’t really the ball hitting the aluminum bat.
It was the chattering of the teeth from players, coaches and fans.
Ah, spring sports in northern Michigan.
With temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s, it’s time to play ball.
Reed City opened the baseball season with a 3-1 win over Osceola County rival Evart in a single seven-inning game.
Standout Max Hammond got the win for the Coyotes, allowing no runs on no hits and a walk while striking out nine in two innings of work.
Noah Morgan and Xavier Allen also pitched for a Reed City team that returns a number of key players from last year’s 22-win team.
Allen led the way in the field with a hit while Hammond drove in a run.
Jake Ladd scored the only run for the Wildcats when he stole home as part of a four-steal effort.
Logan Witbeck took the loss, allowing two earned runs on five walks while striking out two in an inning of work.
Reed City is scheduled to host Gaylord on Thursday while Hart is at Evart.
GLADWIN — Gladwin scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to rally for an 11-10 win over Cadillac in a non-conference contest.
The second game was called in the third inning due to darkness.
“I thought we played well for our first game after being able to get on our field for the first time Monday,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said. “I was happy with our approach at the plate. We were able to put the bat on the ball and get guys on base.
“Miles (Maury) pitched really well for us and showed some positive signs. We need to clean some things up defensively and get a few more pitchers ready. Overall, I am pleased with our effort.”
Jackson Stuart took the loss for Cadillac in relief, allowing five earned runs on three hits and two walks in two innings of work.
At the plate, Keenan Suminski had a hit; Eli Main a hit; Kaleb McKinley a hit and three RBIs; Miles Maury an RBI; Coby Franklin two hits, including a double, and four RBIs; Charlie Howell a hit; Drew Kornacki a hit; Stuart a hit; and Nate Roberts a hit.
REED CITY — Stocked and ready to go.
After finishing as Division 3 state runner-up last spring, Evart returns a loaded lineup — and nearly everything else — for the 2023 season.
The Wildcats were ranked No. 2 in the coaches association’s pre-season poll behind defending champion Millington.
Evart swept Reed City 15-0 and 11-1 on Tuesday.
“It was just nice to get outside and play softball,” Evart coach Amanda Brown said. “The girls played well and made plays. That’s all we can ask for.
“We’ve only had two days outside so it was great to be on a dry field somewhere.”
Addy Gray got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on two hits and a walk while striking out eight in four innings of work.
At the plate, Addy Gray had two hits and two RBIs; Kyrah Gray a hit; Katelyn Gostlin a hit; Ally Theunick a hit and an RBI; Keira Elder a hit and an RBI; Mattie Tiedt a hit and two RBIs; Kylynn Thompson an RBI; and Brooklyn Decker a hit and three RBIs.
Isabell Guy took the loss for Reed City while Morgan Hammond paced the Coyotes at the plate with a pair of hits.
Kyrah Gray got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Addy Gray had a hit; Kyrah Gray a hit and two RBIs; Gostlin a hit and an RBI; Elder two hits and two RBIs; Tiedt two hits and two RBIs; Brigham a hit and an RBI; and Decker two hits and two RBIs.
Paityn Enos, Hayden Cutler and Hammond had a hit apiece for Reed City while took the loss.
Evart hosts Kingsley on Thursday while Reed City hosts Division 2 power Gaylord.
GLADWIN — Cadillac dropped its season openers to Gladwin, 19-0 and 21-2.
Kaylee Combs took the loss in the opener, allowing eight earned runs on two hits and four walks in 1/3 of an inning. The Vikings were no-hit at the plate.
Layke Sims took the loss in game two, allowing five earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two in 1.1 innings of work.
Chloe Lijewski had a hit and an RBI while Grace Drabik also drove in a run.
Cadillac hosts Kingsley on Tuesday.
