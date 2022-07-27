CADILLAC — The ultimate goal is Williamsport, Pa., among a handful of locations across the country.
And for the first time in quite some time, that will be on the table for Cadillac youth baseball and softball players.
Eight baseball and softball teams — four of each — recently wrapped up a six-week summer season under the familiar Little League banner.
While the Cadillac Little League Board of Directors opted not to compete in the international tournaments this summer, that’s certainly on the table in the future, president Randy Hill said.
“We decided for the first year not to do the tournaments,” he said. “We’re just trying to get it started.
“A lot of the kids are also signed up for other things and they do tournaments, too. We’re certainly going to discuss it for next summer.”
Getting a Little League program started in Cadillac is meant as a way to get the kids and families who are interested in a little more baseball and softball instruction an avenue to just that.
CASA is the predominant local organization for youth baseball and softball but it generally stops short of having Cadillac teams compete against other communities.
Little League gives Cadillac kids that opportunity, Hill said.
“We asked how can we get some of our youth a little more development,” he said. “CASA is a great organization but we want to give our kids a chance to do more if they want to.
“This gives them more time to work on skill development, training and competition.”
Cadillac Little League had 130 kids from ages 7-14 for its first season this year competing against other teams from Big Rapids, Evart, Grayling, Houghton Lake, Reed City, Roscommon and West Branch.
Each of the eight baseball and softball teams had 12 games scheduled over a six-week period.
“We’ve had great feedback and our kids did well,” Hill said. “We were pretty even with the other teams.
“The parents, kids and volunteers were appreciative of having the opportunity to play more and have more options for their kids.”
The State of Michigan Little League is broken into 16 different districts with Cadillac falling in District 8 with Charlevoix, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Leelanau, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Alcona, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco and northern Arenac counties.
Competing at the next level is certainly on the minds of Cadillac’s Little League Board, but so is what Little League teaches.
“Little League teaches a lot about baseball or softball but also about sportsmanship, respect and competing the right way,” Hill said.
“We’re excited to bring this opportunity to the Cadillac area.
“I think everyone knows about Little League and has some connections to it. We’re looking forward to bring it back next year.”
Registration for the 2023 season will begin in January. For more information, go online to www.cadillaclittleleague.com or contact cadillaclittleleague@gmail.com
