Play ball: CASA re-works fields, schedule amid pandemic

CADILLAC — The ghost's voice told Kevin Costner that if you build it, he will come.
The famous line from Field of Dreams applies in Cadillac on a much bigger level.
CASA spent part of last fall putting some much-needed work into the baseball and softball fields at its Thirteenth Street complex.
While there's still a little bit of work left this spring, the plan is still for a summer baseball/softball season to be held when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
"The big thing is we appreciate all of the support from business, volunteers, parents and players over the years," CASA president Ann Bush said. "We're glad the founding fathers put this organization together more than 50 years ago. It's a really great organization.
"We have great facilities and we're glad people use them."
First, those facilities — specifically the baseball and softball fields.
Last summer's heavy rains often left the diamonds resembling ponds and made them unplayable even after the wet weather had subsided.
On top of that, the layer of plastic placed under the fields when they were built was steadily working its way to the surface because of maintenance and the winter/spring freeze and thaw cycle.
"There were days we'd see ducks out there," Bush laughed. "We looked at the (Cadillac) high school fields after they were redone last spring. They looked so nice that we thought we'd go with that company."
CASA paid for the work — done by West Michigan Sports Turf, LLC, out of Byron Center — through sponsorships, grants and fees. Work began in October and will finish when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts the current stay at home order than deems construction as a non-essential business amidst COVID-19.
"We have one more layer to go over the fields and we still have to get the bases put in," Bush said. "We're still in the process of updating the facilities on both sides of Plett Road — soccer and baseball/softball.
"We went with the fields first because we want them to be safe for kids. We have a great complex there and we want people to be able to use it."
The current global pandemic also has altered CASA's schedules.
First, the group canceled spring soccer, which would have been getting underway this week, when Whitmer closed schools for the remainder of the academic year last week.
They've given full refunds to families signed up and Bush said people completely understand the situation.
With playing spring soccer not an option, the hope turns to summer and baseball/softball.
The CASA board met via phones and computers earlier this week to put plans in place to still have a season, provided it's safe.
The date they've settled on — for now — is Monday, June 1 to get things rolling.
"That's what people, and I think the president even mentioned that date, for when things will be tapering off and we'll get back to normal…whatever that normal is," Bush said. "We'll run two weeks of practice in June and then start our games.
The first game date is set for Monday, June 15 and the plan is to run the season through July 23. No games will be played on Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3.
"We'd normally start games in May. We're taking those two weeks, adding another week, and moving them to July," Bush said. "The thinking is kids will be excited to be back with their friends.
"We know people are still going to take vacations but that's no different than any other year."
Bush said the response has been positive.
"I think, for the most part, people are glad we're doing this," she said. "They were contacting us. The response has been very favorable.
"Maybe we'll get some kids that will do baseball or softball because we didn't have a spring season. They get to hang out with their friends more that way."
The baseball/softball registration has been extended to April 30. CASA Advanced is also available for those who wish to participate. The deadline for those applications is April 17 due to the scheduling of tournaments.
Applications can be found online at casasports.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.